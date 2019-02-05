Fathers and Greenshields RDC Athletes of the Week

A pair of volleyball players were named RDC Athletes of the Week for their weekend performances.

Fifth-year Kings outside hitter Regan Fathers and first-year middle Alexandria Greenshields earned the honours after strong play against the SAIT Trojans.

Fathers is on a torrid pace offensively this season, currently leading all players in the Alberta Schools Athletic Association with 5.13 kills-per-set and 369 total. The right side had a productive weekend against SAIT, registering 23 kills in a three-set sweep Friday night, with only five errors and also three aces. Saturday, in a five-set loss to the Trojans, Fathers lead the Kings again with 19 kills.

Greenshields, a first-year middle from Red Deer had an impressive stat line in a win Friday against the Trojans. She totaled eight kills, two digs, two stuff blocks, one assist and one ace. She tallied up another eight kills on Saturday against SAIT, along with five digs, four stuff blocks and one ace.

The five-foot-10 middle has been a big part of the Queens success this season and has helped them to a 13-3 record in the last 16 matches. That strong play has pushed them into a second-place tie with the Ambrose University Lions in the ACAC South Division.

The Kings and Queens finish the ACAC regular season in Lethbridge Feb. 8 and 9 with a pair of matches against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.


