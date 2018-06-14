France opens against Australia in its World Cup opener. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Fear of failure to motivate France’s stars against Australia

KAZAN, Russia — With a group of players worth more than a billion dollars, anything other than a win against Australia will be deemed as a failure for France in its World Cup opener.

The amount of individual talent within the France squad is impressive, including players such as Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, and Antoine Griezmann.

Having such star power assembled in Russia would be a dream for most coaches. For Didier Deschamps, it looks more like a headache.

France’s identity of play remains unclear as Les Bleus prepare to open Group C against Australia in Kazan. Many questions remain about the team’s capacity to play as a unit during the tournament, 20 years after a French team led by Zinedine Zidane was crowned World Cup champion.

“We’ve got a great group, with great individual players,” midfielder Blaise Matuidi said. “But we will need to use all these qualities for the benefit of the group. Having the best talents is not enough to go all the way. We will need soldiers, fighters.”

In 1998, France based its success on solid defending. In 2006, when Les Bleus finished runners-up to Italy in Berlin, the individual brilliance of Zidane was key, but that team is widely remembered for the relentless press it imposed on its rivals during the knockout phase.

This squad has not developed the same qualities since reaching the final of the European Championship two years ago. Despite all their talent, Les Bleus have struggled for consistency and often appeared vulnerable in World Cup qualifying. They have no reason to be overconfident.

Deschamps has tried several tactical options in the buildup to the tournament, including a diamond midfield 4-4-2 system with Olivier Giroud and Mbappe up front, and a 4-3-3 with Mbappe, Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele deployed in attack.

After successive wins against Ireland and Italy, France was held to a 1-1 draw by a mediocre United States team in its last warmup game last week. During that game, France missed several chances, defended poorly and clearly lacked explosiveness and speed.

Australia prepared for the tournament with two wins in its last friendlies but is not expected to get plenty of chances against France. The Socceroos will focus on defending well to avoid a repeat of their 4-0 loss to Germany in their opening game in South Africa eight years ago.

This is the approach advocated by their coach Bert van Marwijk, who led Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final. He is on a short-term contract to replace of Ange Postecoglou, who quit after guiding the Australians through Asian qualifying.

The Australians aren’t promising to play champagne football, but are focusing on an efficient game that could help it challenge France and avoid a morale-crushing heavy loss.

CAHILL BACK ON BIGGEST STAGE

Australia’s all-time leading scorer, Tim Cahill has an opportunity to equal soccer legend Pele in Russia.

To do that, the 38-year-old forward needs to score for the fourth consecutive World Cup. Only Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose have achieved the feat.

If he gets a start, he says, “anything can happen.”

“When you’re playing in front of a full house, you only need one split second to change a game and also change history.”

CHANGES

With Giroud still recovering from the knock he received to his head against the United States, Deschamps is expected to start with Dembele, Mbappe and Griezmann up front. The technical relationship between Mbappe and Griezmann is in full bloom. Against the Americans, they created all France’s dangerous moves and played several clever one-two combinations. Griezmann’s passing skills and direct style combined with Mbappe’s dribbling qualities and frenetic pace should make an excellent strike duo in Russia. In defence, regular starter Djibril Sidibe will probably miss the Australia match because of a knee problem.

LLORIS THE WEAK LINK?

Among France’s various concerns, the most serious is possibly keeper Hugo Lloris’ worrying recent display. After making mistakes against Sweden, Colombia and Italy, Lloris was at fault against the United States. Deschamps has stopped short of criticizing Lloris, who remains ahead of the error-prone Steve Mandanda and the inexperienced Alphonse Areola in the goalkeeper pecking order.

TIME TO DELIVER FOR POGBA

France lacks a true leader on the pitch capable of galvanizing the team in difficult moments. Pogba says he wants to be that man, but the Manchester United star will need to be more influential to assume a leadership in Russia.

Previous story
Brazil experiments with a new ‘magic quartet’ at World Cup

Just Posted

Fire damages two Red Deer homes

Investigation underway

Canada-US relations at a low after Trudeau-Trump trade tiff

TORONTO — For the first time in decades, one of the world’s… Continue reading

Alberta oilsands project wins regulator approval despite Indigenous objections

CALGARY — A northern Alberta oilsands project has been approved by the… Continue reading

Union at Halifax shipyard building Royal Canadian Navy ships gives strike notice

HALIFAX — The union at the Halifax shipyard where some of the… Continue reading

Freeland calls tariffs ‘absurd’ after meeting U.S. Senate committee

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ventured Wednesday onto Donald Trump’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics’… Continue reading

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won’t stop now

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman… Continue reading

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but when scientists do, the remedy goes far beyond… Continue reading

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading

Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short

TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month