Kirsty Duncan, Canada’s Minister of Science and Sport, announced the plans for a code of conduct for sport in Canada. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for sport in Canada and a gender equity secretariat to address abuse, harassment and discrimination in sport.

Kirsty Duncan, Canada’s Minister of Science and Sport, announced the plans after meeting with provincial politicians to discuss a strategy last week in Red Deer, Alta.

The news comes following headlines about Canadian athletes being subject to abuse, including a CBC investigation published earlier this month which reported that “at least 222 coaches” were convicted of sexual offences from 1998-2018. The report also said 34 other cases of accused coaches are currently before the courts.

The government says the code of conduct will serve as a model that can be used in all sports at all levels, from national sports organizations to community teams. This code will serve as a basis for the management of abuse, discrimination and harassment cases and as a model for common sanctioning for those who breach the code.

To develop the code, the government is investing $209,000 toward a Safe Sport Summit Series hosted by the Coaching Association of Canada. The series will culminate in a national summit in Ottawa in the spring.

The secretariat will be tasked with developing, implementing and monitoring a gender equity strategy. Having greater participation of women in leadership roles, coaching and officiating would contribute to greater safety in sport, the government says.

“All children in sport and athletes deserve to participate in sports free from abuse, discrimination and harassment and that includes bullying, hazing, sexual misconduct or any form of emotional, psychological or physical abuse on and off the field of play,” Duncan said in a statement. “Our government is working with our sport partners across the country to ensure that each child or athlete has a sport experience that allows them to realize the wonderful benefits that sport provides.”

Previous story
Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

Just Posted

Country star Gord Bamford and The Reclaws perform free Games concert Friday

Show starts at 6:30 p.m. in heated dome off Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer

U.S. franchisee files suit against Tim Hortons, alleging price gouging

Weeks after achieving a breakthrough in two class-action lawsuits with restive Canadian… Continue reading

Japanese spacecraft to attempt landing on distant asteroid

TOKYO — A Japanese spacecraft began its approach Thursday toward a distant… Continue reading

Baby boom for endangered right whales offer researchers a glimmer of hope

After years of increasingly bad news, there’s a glimmer of hope for… Continue reading

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

VANCOUVER — Canada’s proposed edible pot regulations would result in tasteless products… Continue reading

Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

CALGARY — The drought is over for Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s first goal… Continue reading

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for… Continue reading

Jay Baruchel has trained the dragon, now he’s letting go with ‘The Hidden World’

TORONTO — The first time actor Jay Baruchel stepped into a recording… Continue reading

Hockey ref says AC/DC support is giving him motivation in Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Enthusiastic AC/DC fan Steve McNeil says he’s feeling inspired to push even… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Italy becomes ninth international football league to join forces with CFL

TORONTO — Add Italy to the growing list of international football federations… Continue reading

Most Read