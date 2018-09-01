Federer faces Kyrgios in 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Roger Federer’s matches against Nick Kyrgios have been as close as can be.

So the five-time U.S. Open champion could be tested in trying to reach the fourth round when he meets Kyrgios for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

The No. 2 seed has played the No. 30 seed three times on tour, all decided by a third-set tiebreaker. Federer won twice, including a victory this year in a Wimbledon tuneup.

Kyrgios’ second-round win at the Open caused a stir. The chair umpire left his seat to talk with the Australian, who was putting forth little effort while dropping the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second. Federer was among those critical of the umpire’s conduct.

Federer is one of five seeded men in the top 10 playing Saturday. The others are No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Novak Djokovic, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 10 David Goffin.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and 2018 runner-up Madison Keys are on the women’s schedule, along with 2006 U.S. Open titlist Maria Sharapova facing 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

Inconsistent Eskimos look to pull together for rare Labour Day win at Calgary

