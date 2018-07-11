Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely during their men’s singles match, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic headline Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic headline the men’s quarterfinal lineup at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the trio bid to all reach the last four at the same Grand Slam for the time since the 2012 French Open.

Defending champion Federer will play in the unfamiliar surroundings of Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court as he takes on eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson. It is the first time since 2015 that the eight-time champion will play away from Centre Court.

Having played three of his opening four matches away from Centre Court, three-time champion Djokovic’s request to have his quarterfinal with 24th-seeded Kei Nishikori played in the main stadium was granted.

Two-time champion Nadal is through to the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011. He faces fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro, who has reached the last eight at consecutive Grand Slams for the first time since 2012.

2016 runner-up Milos Raonic faces ninth-seeded John Isner, who is playing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

