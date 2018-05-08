FIFA fines Russia after fans racially abused France players

ZURICH — FIFA says the Russian soccer federation has been fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($29,900) because fans racially abused France players during a game in St. Petersburg.

Monkey chants were aimed at black players, including Paul Pogba, during France’s 3-1 win over Russia in March.

FIFA says its disciplinary panel noted “the gravity of the incident but also the limited number of fans involved.”

FIFA says the panel, chaired by judge Anin Yeboah of Ghana, made a “thorough investigation including the review of video evidence.”

The stadium in St. Petersburg will host seven World Cup games, including Russia’s Group A game against Egypt and a semifinal match.

The case follows racism charges by UEFA against Zenit St. Petersburg in two Europa League games this season.

