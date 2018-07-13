FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he arrives to a news conference during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

MOSCOW — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded cave this week has been invited to FIFA’s annual awards event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says they will be invited to come to London, where the world’s best player prize will be presented on Sept. 24.

The 12 boys and their coach were asked to attend the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. They were unable to accept for medical reasons, after being rescued between Sunday and Tuesday to end a two-week ordeal.

Infantino says FIFA will look at involving the team in another soccer event, possibly in Thailand.

