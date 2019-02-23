Fifteen medals won by Red Deer Special Olympic athletes at provincial games

Red Deer Special Olympics athletes win four gold, nine silver and two bronze medals at provincial games.

Sixty-three Red Deer athletes and coaches traveled to Calgary for the 2019 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games from Feb. 8-10. The Red Deer delegation included three curling teams, three five-pin bowling teams, a floor hockey team and two speedskaters.

Silver medals were earned by the five-pin bowling team of Jeremy Garbutt, Matt Mundorf, Dan Critchley, Dave Dunlop and Ryan Baker — as well as the team consisting of Tyler Jennings, Seana Corrigan, Eric Fillinger, Matt Cullen and Laura Hill.

In the singles competition, Matt Mundorf and Dan Critchley won a gold medal, while Matt Cullen and Eric Fillinger came home with silver. Laura Hill and Shaunette Duchesneau won bronze.

A curling gold medal was won by the team of Michaella Clark, Toryn Holden, Brian Anderson, Rhonda Schochenmaier and Madison Watt, while the team of Mike Sugden, Graham Kryzanowski, David Fodchuk, Alex Fletcher and Luke Fletcher came home with a silver medal in their division.

Speedskater Tyler Larson won a gold medal and three silver medals in the men’s division. In the women’s division Thomasina Payne came home with a gold and two silvers.

From this competition athletes will be selected to be part of Team Alberta to participate in the National Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ont. in 2020. There’s also the possibility of being chosen to represent Canada at the 2021 World Winter Games in Sweden.