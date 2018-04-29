Fiji wins Singapore rugby sevens tournament, Canadian men finish 10th

SINGAPORE — Canada led early but was beaten 26-12 by the U.S. in the consolation Challenge Trophy final Sunday to finish 10th at the Singapore Sevens, a World Series rugby sevens tournament it won last year.

Fiji, thanks to a length-of-the-field try by Alasio Sovita Naduva with no time remaining, defeated Australia 28-22 in the championship game to leapfrog South Africa into top spot on the World Series standings with just two rounds remaining.

The Canadian men went 1-2-0 on Saturday — downing Argentina before losing to South Africa and Samoa — to miss out on the Cup quarterfinals. On Sunday, they dispatched France 26-7 and Wales 17-10 before falling to the Americans.

Canada, which won in Singapore last season in its 140th event on the World Series, remained in 11th place overall in the season standings.

Canada was fourth at the Cape Town stop of the World Series, with an impressive victory over Fiji before losing to South Africa in the bronze-medal game. But the Canadians were 11th in Dubai, 13th in Sydney, 11th in Hamilton, 10th in Las Vegas, 14th in Vancouver and 10th in Hong Kong.

Fiji won this season’s tournaments in New Zealand, Vancouver and Hong Kong and, with its fourth victory, climbed four points clear of South Africa atop the standings.

Australia overturned an early 14-point deficit to lead Fiji 22-21 when regular time ended but could not stop the Pacific Islanders from launching one last attack from near their own tryline to steal victory at the death.

The Australians thought they had secured victory when they scored off the final kick-off but the referee ruled they had knocked the ball on, giving the flamboyant Fijians a scrum on their own line and one last chance to snatch victory, which they took full advantage of.

“I’m speechless. Australia are a very good side and took us to the wire. We gave everything for this final,” Fiji captain Jerry Tuwai said. “Winning this tournament will boost our morale going to London and Paris.”

Fiji avenged its Commonwealth Games gold-medal loss to New Zealand by beating the All Blacks 24-19 in the quarterfinals then overturned a 10-0 deficit to defeat South Africa 12-10 in the semifinals.

England, bronze medallists at the Gold Coast Games, defeated the Blitzboks 26-24 in the third-place game after Tom Mitchell converted Mike Ellery’s last-minute try.

Canada started well against the fifth-ranked U.S. and led 5-0 and then 12-7 thanks to tries from Mike Fuailefau and captain Nate Hirayama. But the Americans scored on the stroke of halftime to lead 14-12 and then pulled further ahead with a pair of tries.

The 12th-ranked French led 7-0 early but Justin Douglas, Harry Jones, Fuailefau and Tevaughn Campbell all scored as Canada avenged a 33-7 loss to the French in the Challenge Trophy final in Hong Kong.

Douglas, Fuailefau and Matt Mullins scored tries in the win over No. 14 Wales.

Douglas scored five tries in Singapore to up his season total to 27 and career tally to 111.

The World Series continues in London on June 2. Canada will play in a pool with No. 2 South Africa, No. 9 Samoa and No. 15 Russia.

Previous story
U.S. snowboarder survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler
Next story
Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay

Just Posted

Anxiety, fear and grief normal at this stage for van attack witnesses: experts

TORONTO — Konstantin Goulich had only travelled steps from his apartment building… Continue reading

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Children learned the magic of flying at the Innisfail Airport Saturday. The… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Health care new front for transgender rights under Trump

WASHINGTON — Military service. Bathroom use. And now health care. The Trump… Continue reading

‘Infinity War’ opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK — A few dozen superheroes lifted “Avengers: Infinity War” to… Continue reading

Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they… Continue reading

Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

Grass fires keep Rimbey firefighters busy

Ponoka County firefighters battle two grass fires near Rimbey

Two rollovers in same spot near Ponoka

Emergency crews handled two rollovers south of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Saturday

Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

SAN FRANCISCO — Larry Harvey, whose whimsical decision to erect a giant… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month