Final round at PGA Championship buzzing with possibilities

ST. LOUIS — The final round of the final major of the year is buzzing with possibilities.

Brooks Koepka has a two-shot lead at the PGA Championship as he tries to become only the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year. Right behind is Adam Scott, who suddenly has a chance to turn his worst season into a great one.

Of the 11 players within four shots of the lead at Bellerive, the spotlight shines brightest on Tiger Woods. Coming off two straight rounds of 66, he is four shots behind with only five players in front of him.

Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are in range of their first major.

Also at stake: It is the last day to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

