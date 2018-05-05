Finland routs Korea 8-1 in worlds debut, US faces Denmark

HERNING, Denmark — South Korea’s debut at the world ice hockey championship was memorable for the wrong reason as it lost to Finland 8-0 on Saturday.

Also, France beat Belarus 6-2 to rebound from losing to Russia 7-0 on Friday in Group A in Copenhagen. Latvia outlasted Norway to win 3-2 in overtime, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2, also in overtime.

Sebastian Aho scored twice and added two assists for Finland. His NHL teammate Teuvo Teravainen also had a goal and three assists.

“We’ve been playing together a couple years now, we know our game pretty good, and we know where we are on the ice,” Teravainen said. “We just try to make some plays and have some fun.”

Canada-born Matt Dalton in the South Korea goal made 37 saves.

“You cannot give up three short-handed goals,” Dalton said. “It’s a different level.”

South Korea next faces Canada.

Latvia’s Rudolfs Balcers scored just 24 seconds into overtime to settle their match with Norway in Herning.

Anders Bastiansen and Alexander Bonsaksen established a 2-0 lead for Norway before Balcers reduced the deficit with his first goal and Rodrigo Abols equalized in the third period.

Enzo Corvi scored the winner for Switzerland with 1:42 remaining against Austria in Copenhagen.

Nino Niederreiter and Gaetan Haas also had a goal each for a Swiss 2-0 lead.

With eight minutes remaining in the second, Austria defenceman Steven Strong received a hit from Sven Andrighetto and was taken off on a stretcher.

Dominic Zwerger scored the first goal for Austria on the subsequent power play and Manuel Ganahl equalized in the final period, forcing overtime.

Later Saturday, the United States faced Denmark a day after beating tournament favourite Canada, and the Czech Republic took on Slovakia.

Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

