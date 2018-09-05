Five Rebels off to NHL Rookie Camp

Red Deer Rebels players Dawson Barteaux, Jacob Herauf, Brandon Hagel, Reese Johnson and Alex Alexeyev were all invited to NHL Rookie Camps over the next week.

The Red Deer Rebels will be well represented when NHL rookie camps kick off this week.

Five Rebels including defenceman Alex Alexeyev, Dawson Barteaux, Jacob Herauf, along with forwards Brandon Hagel and Reese Johnson will be in attendance in camps across North America.

Alexeyev, a first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft will play in the team’s rookie tournament on the weekend. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators top prospects will also participate.

Hagel is off to Laval for the Montreal Canadiens NHL Rookie Showdown. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will also have their rookies there for the three-team tournament from Sept. 7-9.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, Barteaux is off to Traverse City, Mich., for the 2018 Prospect Tournament.

The six-foot-one, 188-pound defender is one of eight defencemen invited to the event. Dallas plays their first game on Sept. 7 against the New York Rangers.

In that game, Barteaux will suit up against Rebels’ teammate Reese Johnson. The Rebels captain was named to the Rangers’ prospect tournament roster last month and is one of 14 forwards attending.

Defenceman Jacob Herauf is the final Rebel venturing to join an NHL team. Herauf will play with the Pittsburgh Penguins rookies in Buffalo at the Prospects Challenge. The Penguins will kick off the tournament on Sept. 7 against the Boston Bruins.



