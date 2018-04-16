Five Rebels on final NHL Central Scouting list

The Red Deer Rebels led the way across the WHL with five players listed in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2018 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Alex Alexeyev was ranked 22nd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the final rankings ahead of the 2018 NHL Draft in June.

Alexeyev, despite playing just 45 regular season games was the second highest rated WHL player and the eighth best defender.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound, 18-year-old from Russia recorded 37 points in 45 contests this year and added another five points in three playoff games.

Rebels’ 19-year-old forward Kristian Reichel, in his first WHL season landed at number 53 in the final rankings. That’s up 27 spots from his midterm mark where he was 80th.

Rechiel, a six-foot-one, 167-pound centre from the Czech Republic was the Rebels’ third-leading scorer this season with 34 goals and 23 assists for 57 points in 63 games. He pitched in another three goals and two assists in five playoff games.

The two-way centre likely earned a bump because of his 12 power play goals, four game-winning markers, and 53 per cent faceoff win percentage.

Defenceman Dawson Barteaux also jumped in the rankings from 156 to 133. The defender from Foxwarren, Man. native notched a career-high 32 points in 64 games.

Rebels’ winger Chris Douglas, previously unranked entered in at 168 among North American skaters. The 17-year-old tallied nine goals and seven assists in 72 games.

Jacob Herauf rounded out the list of Rebels at 188. Herauf had a solid year on defence for Red Deer, totaling 18 points in 70 games.

The 2018 NHL Draft will be held on June 22-23 in Dallas, Texas.


