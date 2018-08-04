Flames buy out veteran winger Troy Brouwer as Calgary’s shakeup continues

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames bought out assistant captain Troy Brouwer on Friday after he cleared unconditional waivers.

The club put the veteran winger on waivers 24 hours earlier with the intention of buying out the final two years of his contract.

The move to cut ties will save Calgary about US$3 million against the salary cap in both 2018-19 and 2019-2020.

Brouwer signed a four-year contract worth $18 million with the Flames on July 1, 2016, but never really got on track.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Vancouver native had a career-worst six goals and 22 points in 76 games last season. In 150 games with Calgary, Brouwer had just 19 goals and 28 assists.

Brouwer was a member of the 2010 Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. He also played for the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues.

The 32-year-old has 169 goals and 172 assists in 763 NHL games. He’s added 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 102 career playoff outings.

The move is just the latest in a continued shakeup of the Flames by general manager Brad Treliving after a late-season collapse saw the franchise miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Calgary acquired defenceman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm in a trade that sent star blue liner Dougie Hamilton and rugged winger Micheal Ferland to the Carolina Hurricanes at June’s draft.

The Flames also signed free-agent forward James Neal to a five-year, $28.75 million contract last month.

Previous story
Williams, Kerber could be headed for Wimbledon rematch at Rogers Cup
Next story
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ‘18: A look at top contenders

Just Posted

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Northern California wildfires fires grow

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local): 10:50… Continue reading

Nova Scotia Power says about 5,000 litres of oil spilled into Halifax harbour

HALIFAX — About 5,000 litres of oil that spilled into Halifax harbour… Continue reading

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

PORTLAND, Ore. — American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary… Continue reading

Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel’s house

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti… Continue reading

18 killed in Russian oil worker helicopter crash

MOSCOW — A Russian helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Siberia,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month