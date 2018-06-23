Flames deal Hamilton, Ferland and a prospect to Hurricanes for Lindholm, Hanifin

DALLAS — The Calgary Flames traded defenceman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland and blue line prospect Adam Fox to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Elias Lindholm and defenceman Noah Hanifin on Saturday at the NHL draft.

There had been plenty trade rumours swirling ahead of Friday’s first round, but nothing materialized on the draft floor.

Saturday also started off slow with teams trading up or down the draft board until the Flames and Hurricanes agreed on the blockbuster deal that was announced in the sixth round at the American Airlines Center.

Hamilton, 25, had 17 goals and 27 assists in 82 games with Calgary last season. The Toronto native, who was originally drafted ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2011, has 64 goals and 156 assists in 423 career games.

Calgary acquired the six-foot-six Hamilton from Boston ahead of the 2015 draft.

The 26-year-old Ferland scored 21 times and added 20 assists in 77 games in 2017-18. A fifth-round pick in 2010, the Swan River, Man., product has 42 goals and 47 assists in 250 NHL games.

Lindholm, 23, and Hanifin, 21, are both pending restricted free agents and played for new Flames head coach Bill Peters in Carolina.

Lindholm, the fifth selection in 2013, had 16 goals and 28 assists in 81 games last season. In 374 career outings, the Swede has 188 points (64 goals and 124 assists).

The fifth pick in 2015, Hanifin scored 10 goals and added 22 assists in 81 games in 2017-18. The Boston native has 18 goals and 65 assists in 239 games.

Fox, the 66th pick in 2016 from Jericho, N.Y., has spent the past two seasons at Harvard University.

Calgary didn’t have a selection until the fourth round the 2018 draft after general manager Brad Treliving traded for defenceman Travis Hamonic and goalie Mike Smith at this time last year.

The move is the latest shake-up for Carolina since Tom Dundon bought the team from Peter Karmanos Jr. earlier this year. The Hurricanes removed Ron Francis as GM, replaced him with Don Waddell and promoted assistant Rod Brind’Amour to head coach.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

