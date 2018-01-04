Calgary Flames’ TJ Brodie (7) tries to stop Los Angeles Kings’ Tyler Toffoli (73) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Flames score four times in second period, hold on to beat Kings 4-3

CALGARY — Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist each as the Calgary Flames scored four times in a second period Thursday night for a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Down 2-0 after 20 minutes, Ferland ignited the rally at 2:34 when he got behind the Kings defence and had his shot squeeze under the pads of Jonathan Quick for his 16th goal.

By the time Monahan capped the explosive period on a wrist shot at 19:15, Calgary was ahead 4-2 and had completely taken over the game — outshooting the Kings 17-5 in the second period.

Troy Brouwer and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary (19-17-4), which has won back-to-back games at the Saddledome to get back to the .500 mark on home ice at 11-11-0. The Flames host Anaheim on Saturday.

Scoring for Los Angeles (24-12-5) was Tanner Pearson with a pair, including one with 1:31 left in the third to make it close, and Derek Forbort. The Kings return home having picked up four out of six points on their road trip through Western Canada.

Calgary tied it 2-2 at 7:30 of the second when Mark Giordano’s shot was stopped but Brouwer banged in the rebound.

The go-ahead goal at 14:07 was an unassisted effort by Jankowski, courtesy of a turnover by rookie defenceman Kurtis MacDermid. Unable to control Alec Martinez’s pass along the endboards, the puck deflected off him and into the slot where Jankowski’s first shot was stopped, but he bunted in the rebound.

Earning the victory with 28 saves was Mike Smith. His biggest stop came two minutes into the second when he stabbed out his glove to rob Forbort on a dangerous chance from the slot that could have put the Kings ahead 3-0.

Ferland’s goal came less than a minute later.

Quick finished with 37 saves for the Kings.

Los Angeles opened the scoring at 4:47 when Forbort’s harmless-looking wrist shot from a bad angle slipped between the pads of Smith. It was the defenceman’s first goal in 94 games, dating back to Dec. 15, 2016.

Pearson made it 2-0 at 19:15 when he used his speed to get behind Matthew Tkachuk and then stuck out his stick and re-directed in Dustin Brown’s hard centring pass.

Notes: After playing three games in a row, Jaromir Jagr (lower body) was out of the Flames line-up once again. Jagr, who has no points in his last seven games and no goals in his last 15, has missed a total of 15 games with the nagging injury… With Michael Frolik (jaw) missing his third game and remaining out long-term, Brouwer played on the line with Mikael Backlund and Tkachuk.

Previous story
Local sport: Well travelled Ty Mappin returns to Red Deer
Next story
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in shootout, Oilers beat Ducks to snap losing skid

Just Posted

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Green carts are coming to Red Deer this spring

Yard and food waste to be taken for composting

Rural municipalities take RCMP funding into their own hands

Frustrated by rural crime, a pair of Central Alberta municipalities put their… Continue reading

More Red Deer families are spending the day at Ronald McDonald House

Freeze the House bonspiel to be held Jan. 26 to 28

PHOTOS: Red Deerians enjoying winter at Heritage Ranch

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month