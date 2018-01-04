Flames score four times in second period, hold on to beat Kings 4-3

Calgary Flames’ TJ Brodie (7) tries to stop Los Angeles Kings’ Tyler Toffoli (73) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

CALGARY — Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist each as the Calgary Flames scored four times in a second period Thursday night for a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Down 2-0 after 20 minutes, Ferland ignited the rally at 2:34 when he got behind the Kings defence and had his shot squeeze under the pads of Jonathan Quick for his 16th goal.

By the time Monahan capped the explosive period on a wrist shot at 19:15, Calgary was ahead 4-2 and had completely taken over the game — outshooting the Kings 17-5 in the second period.

Troy Brouwer and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary (19-17-4), which has won back-to-back games at the Saddledome to get back to the .500 mark on home ice at 11-11-0. The Flames host Anaheim on Saturday.

Scoring for Los Angeles (24-12-5) was Tanner Pearson with a pair, including one with 1:31 left in the third to make it close, and Derek Forbort. The Kings return home having picked up four out of six points on their road trip through Western Canada.

Calgary tied it 2-2 at 7:30 of the second when Mark Giordano’s shot was stopped but Brouwer banged in the rebound.

The go-ahead goal at 14:07 was an unassisted effort by Jankowski, courtesy of a turnover by rookie defenceman Kurtis MacDermid. Unable to control Alec Martinez’s pass along the endboards, the puck deflected off him and into the slot where Jankowski’s first shot was stopped, but he bunted in the rebound.

Earning the victory with 28 saves was Mike Smith. His biggest stop came two minutes into the second when he stabbed out his glove to rob Forbort on a dangerous chance from the slot that could have put the Kings ahead 3-0.

Ferland’s goal came less than a minute later.

Quick finished with 37 saves for the Kings.

Los Angeles opened the scoring at 4:47 when Forbort’s harmless-looking wrist shot from a bad angle slipped between the pads of Smith. It was the defenceman’s first goal in 94 games, dating back to Dec. 15, 2016.

Pearson made it 2-0 at 19:15 when he used his speed to get behind Matthew Tkachuk and then stuck out his stick and re-directed in Dustin Brown’s hard centring pass.

Notes: After playing three games in a row, Jaromir Jagr (lower body) was out of the Flames line-up once again. Jagr, who has no points in his last seven games and no goals in his last 15, has missed a total of 15 games with the nagging injury… With Michael Frolik (jaw) missing his third game and remaining out long-term, Brouwer played on the line with Mikael Backlund and Tkachuk.