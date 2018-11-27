Flames send forward Klimchuk to Maple Leafs in trade for defenceman Nielsen

The Calgary Flames acquired defenceman Andrew Nielsen from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for forward Morgan Klimchuk.

Nielsen, 22, has played in eight games for the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies this season, recording three assists. He has 20 goals and 50 assists through 152 AHL games.

Klimchuk, 23, has appeared in 16 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat this year, scoring three goals and tacking on five assists. He played one career NHL game with the Flames, making his debut last February against the Boston Bruins.

Klimchuk has 100 points (44 goals, 56 assists) through 204 AHL games.

Nielsen was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round (65th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. Klimchuk was selected by the Flames in the first round (28th overall) in 2013.

Previous story
Canadian men climb back into World Rugby top 20 after World Cup qualification
Next story
McElhinney stops 48 as Hurricanes top Canadiens 2-1 in Weber’s return to lineup

Just Posted

City council seat not a gold mine

Councillor perks not as sweet as some think

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Community hyper vigilance anticipated by Red Deer harm reduction agency

Turning Point moves forward with supervised consumption plans

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins international award

The City of Lacombe has received international recognition for its downtown revitalization.… Continue reading

Flu stats start to rise in Central Alberta

AHS immunization clinics continue

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Most Read