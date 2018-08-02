Flames waive Brouwer to buy out final 2 years of contract

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have placed assistant captain Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers with the intention of buying out the remaining two years of his contract.

The move was announced by the team Thursday and will save the Flames $3 million in space under the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

Brouwer has struggled in two seasons since signing an $18 million, four-year contract with the Flames in free agency.

The 32-year-old had a career-worst six goals and 22 points in 76 games last season. Overall, Brouwer had 19 goals and 47 points in 150 games with Calgary.

Brouwer was a member of the 2010 Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. He also played for Washington and St. Louis.

The Flames are continuing their off-season roster shake-up after a late-season collapse led them to miss the playoffs.

Calgary acquired defenceman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm in a trade that sent Dougie Hamilton to Carolina in June. The Flames also signed forward James Neal in free agency last month.

