Fleming wins PGA of Alberta Championship at River Bend

Riley Fleming led wire-to-wire to capture the PGA of Alberta Tour Championship Tuesday at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

Fleming earned the title with a par on the final hole to beat Wes Heffernan by one stroke at 10-under-par for the tournament.

The National Golf Academy Dome professional fired 14 pars and four birdies in the final round to win the event. He shot a four-under in Tuesday’s round, after an opening day six-under 66.

Eric Locke finished with a two-day total of 7-under 137. Rounding out the top 5 and in a two-way tie for fourth place was Mike Belbin and Keith Whitecotton, who both finished with a 5-under 139.

Ninety-two professionals teed it up at the 36-hole event.

.@flemergolf wins his second #Championship of the season at the #PGAofAlbertaChampionship @RiverBendGRA. Thanks to sponsors @clubcar @TaylorMadeCA & @adidasGolf and all facility staff and volunteers for an amazing event. Click the link for final results https://t.co/gNb7dfcqVz pic.twitter.com/HaPCSIwXO5 — PGA of Alberta (@pgaofalberta) August 22, 2018



