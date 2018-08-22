Fleming wins PGA of Alberta Championship at River Bend

Riley Fleming led wire-to-wire to capture the PGA of Alberta Tour Championship Tuesday at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

Fleming earned the title with a par on the final hole to beat Wes Heffernan by one stroke at 10-under-par for the tournament.

The National Golf Academy Dome professional fired 14 pars and four birdies in the final round to win the event. He shot a four-under in Tuesday’s round, after an opening day six-under 66.

Eric Locke finished with a two-day total of 7-under 137. Rounding out the top 5 and in a two-way tie for fourth place was Mike Belbin and Keith Whitecotton, who both finished with a 5-under 139.

Ninety-two professionals teed it up at the 36-hole event.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Montreal Alouettes go from model franchise to the CFL basement

Just Posted

Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

Red Deer woman saving animals at wildlife centre with TV show

Victoria Bolhuis, 22, interned at Hope for Wildlife for 10 weeks before moving into paid position

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month