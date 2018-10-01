Forge FC Bobby Smyrniotis named Forge FC technical director and head coach

HAMILTON — Forge FC has named Bobby Smyrniotis technical director and head coach of the Hamilton-based Canadian Premier League team.

Smyrniotis (pronounced Smeer-neo-tiss) is known for his work with Toronto-area soccer academy Sigma FC, which has produced the likes of Canadian internationals Cyle Larin, Kyle Bekker and Manjrekar James.

“Bobby and his team at Sigma have created one of the best soccer development institutions in North America,” Forge FC co-founder Bob Young said in a statement. “They have done it by developing talented Canadians from southern Ontario into outstanding national-calibre soccer players, many of whom are now professionals playing here and in Europe.

“We have great aspirations for Forge FC. The success of Bobby’s work with Sigma is a perfect fit for the vision of the Canadian Premier League, and specifically with our goals for Forge FC.”

The 39-year-old Smyrniotis, as head coach of the Sigma FC first team in League 1 Ontario, led the academy’s top squad to a 28-2-8 record over the last two regular seasons.

Prior to Sigma FC, Smyrniotis worked in the youth academy of Greek Super League power Olympiacos FC as an academy coach in 2003 and 2004

“It’s an honour and privilege to become the first technical director and head coach in Forge FC history,” Smyrniotis said. “I believe the Canadian Premier League is creating something special for soccer in this country and I’m excited to be a part of it from the inception.”

Smyrniotis, who played collegiate soccer for the College of Charleston and York University, is currently completing his UEFA coaching licence.

The seven-team CPL is set to kick off in spring 2019.

