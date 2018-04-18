Former Blue Jays great Jose Bautista signs minor-league deal with Braves

Former Toronto Blue Jays superstar Jose Bautista hopes there are a few bat flips left in his baseball career.

The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter that they have agreed to terms with the 37-year-old slugger on a one-year, minor-league contract for the 2018 season, and that he has reported to Atlanta’s extended spring training complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

An outfielder with the Blue Jays, the Braves said Bautista will play third base.

Ironically, Atlanta’s GM is Canadian Alex Anthopoulos, who formerly held that post in Toronto.

Bautista will reportedly receive a US$1-million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man major league roster.

Bautista earned $18 million on a one-year deal with Toronto last season and became a free agent. He went unsigned over the winter after batting .203 with 23 homers and 63 runs-batted in.

Bautista played nine full seasons for the Blue Jays and is one of the most popular players in franchise history. He had 288 home runs and 766 runs batted in over 1,235 regular-season appearances with Toronto while being named an American League all-star six times and a silver slugger twice.

He added six homers and 16 RBIs in 20 playoff games as he helped the Blue Jays make back-to-back American League Championship Series appearances in 2015 and 2016.

His most iconic homer came during the 2015 AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers, a three-run tiebreaking shot followed by a dramatic bat flip in Game 5 that helped Toronto advance to the ALCS.

The Canadian Press

