Former Calgary Stampeders star Larry Robinson dies at 76

CALGARY — Larry Robinson, considered one of the most decorated and versatile players in Calgary Stampeders history, has died.

He was 76.

The Calgary native played for the Stampeders from 1961-74, never missing a game in 14 seasons.

Robinson served as a kicker, receiver and defensive back for the Stamps, and helped the team end a 22-year championship drought with a Grey Cup victory in 1971.

Robinson was the first player in CFL history to score 1,000 points, had a franchise-record 50 career interceptions and was a three-time CFL West all-star at defensive back.

Robinson was enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and entered the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

