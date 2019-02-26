Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Chad Owens, left, runs the ball past Calgary Stampeders’ Brandon Smith during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Owens returns to Toronto on Sunday eager to return to the Grey Cup, not earn redemption. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Former CFL star Chad Owens arrested, charged with one count of assault

TORONTO — Former CFL star Chad Owens has been arrested and charged with one count of assault.

According to Peel regional police, Owens was arrested Monday and appeared in court Tuesday. No further details were provided.

Owens moved his family to Canada full-time in 2015 from Hawaii, purchasing a home in Mississauga.

The 36-year-old Honolulu native is a 10-year CFL veteran having spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders but didn’t play in the league last season.

The five-foot-eight, 180-pound Owens was the CFL’s outstanding player in 2012 with Toronto after registering a record 3,863 all-purpose yards. He also led the league in receiving with 94 catches for 1,328 yards and six TDs and became the first player in pro football history to accumulate at least 3,000 combined yards in consecutive seasons.

Owens capped his 2012 campaign by helping Toronto beat Calgary 35-22 to capture the 100th Grey Cup title at Rogers Centre. In the off-season, Owens decided to pursue mixed-martial arts as a form of training and was set to make his MMA debut April 6 in Honolulu.

Owens had made the Argos aware of his MMA plans but that didn’t sit well with then GM Jim Barker.

“I think he’s making a bad decision, our organization thinks he’s making a bad decision,” Barker said. “But we don’t have control of what players choose to do and not do in the off-season.

“We do trust Chad, he’s been in the best shape of any athlete in this league for the last three years and, again, we trust that. We think he made a bad decision on doing this but, again, we trust he’ll come in great shape and be ready to play.”

Owens won the amateur bout by unanimous decision and emerged unscathed.

On June 8, 2013 the Argos and Owens agreed to a two-year contract extension that reportedly made Owens the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback. Toronto acquired Owens from the Montreal Alouettes prior to the 2010 campaign for a 2011 fourth-round draft pick.

Owens made an immediate impact with the Argos, being named the CFL’s top special-teams player after leading the league in punt, kickoff, missed field goal returns and all-purpose yards. He also finished tied for the overall league in return touchdowns (four) and became just the fifth player in league history to have over 1,000 punt- and kick-return yards in the same season.

But Toronto didn’t re-sign Owens at the end of the ‘15 season, making him a free agent. He signed with Hamilton in February 2016 and played 12 games with the Ticats before suffering a season-ending broken foot.

Owens joined the Roughriders in February 2017, signing a two-year deal but opened the season on the six-game injured list. He was released prior to the 2018 season and returned to Hamilton on Sept. 11, 2018 but was released two weeks later without playing a game.

Owens has 521 career catches for 6,217 yards and 27 TDs and three times was a league all-star. He returned 365 punts for 4,027 yards (11-yard average) with six touchdowns, 240 kickoffs for 5,479 yards (22.8-yard average) with TD and 19 missed field goals for 803 yards (42.3-yard average) with three touchdowns.

Previous story
Delburne curlers qualify for provincials
Next story
Hamilton’s Alena Sharp’s new life balance paying dividends on the LPGA Tour

Just Posted

1995 Canada Winter Games time capsule on display at Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

2019 Canada Winter Games time capsule in the works

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

Cosmetic surgeries are on the way out for pets in Alberta

Central Alberta Humane Society commend decision

Red Deer courtroom hears driver was speeding before fatal crash

Collision analyst testifies

Short documentary about Red Deer swimmer creates splash at film festival

‘Power on Water’ by local filmmaker Rueben Tschetter wins two awards

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read