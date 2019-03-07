Former CLC president Georgetti on CFLPA bargaining committee in talks with CFL

It’s been a steep learning curve for Ken Georgetti.

Since 2016, he’s served as a senior adviser with the CFL Players’ Association. Georgetti is a former president of the Canadian Labour Congress and has over 35 years of labour relations experience.

Georgetti was elected vice-president of the British Columbia Federation of Labour in 1984 and two years later became the organization’s youngest-ever president. He’s an Order of Canada recipient and was the longest serving president in CLC history.

The CFLPA will put that experience to work Monday and Tuesday when it begins contract talks with the CFL. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in May and Georgetti said better job security for CFL players, whose contracts — like those in the NFL — aren’t guaranteed will be on the table.

“I do think guaranteed contracts should be and will be discussed,” Georgetti said during a conference call Thursday. “The thing I found that’s most different from what I’m used to is the relationship between the players and their employer.

“It’s usual in the sense that players can get released for any reason. I think that landscape is going to change but the relationship between the players and the league has to change. The players need to have more say in the outcome of their work and they haven’t had very much to date, I must say.”

Georgetti said player reps are especially vulnerable.

“In most of the workplaces in Canada if you act on behalf of the organization, the association, and speak out you’re protected from just cause dismissal,” he said. “In the CFL, unfortunately you’re not and our experience suggests that some player reps that speak out from time to time find themselves cut from the game and I’m not used to that.”

However, Georgetti declined to provide an example of when a player rep was released because of his union activity.

Georgetti and executive director Brian Ramsey will spearhead the union’s bargaining committee. The unit will also include president Jeff Keeping and executive member Marwan Hage — who also participated in the ‘14 negotiations on the players’ behalf — as well as assorted union members.

The CFL’s bargaining team will again be led by Stephen Shamie, the league’s general counsel. Shamie was an integral figure in the 2014 talks with then commissioner Mark Cohon. CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will participate in the opening bargaining sessions.

The remainder of the league’s player-relations committee will be Scott Mitchell (CEO, Hamilton Tiger-Cats), Roger Greenberg (co-owner, Ottawa Redblacks), Rick LeLacheur (B.C. Lions president) and Wade Miller (Winnipeg Blue Bombers president/CEO).

Currently, no further talks have been scheduled past Tuesday.

Ambrosie has stated repeatedly he’s anxious to form a partnership with CFL players. On Thursday, Ramsay reiterated the union’s stance is to establish a true partnership where both sides accept the risks and rewards of the game equally.

“We need to talk about what a real partnership is,” Georgetti said. “A real partnership is sharing both the risk and rewards … I think the sharing of the risk is disproportionate and as you can see from the financial sharing of the rewards it’s abysmal frankly.”

This will mark the first time Georgetti has sat across Shamie but he’s heard plenty about the CFL’s general counsel.

“A lot of my former colleagues have been (in contract talks with Shamie) and I’ve been speaking to them about their experience,” Georgetti said. “Obviously he’s a very skilled negotiator and he’s good at his job.

“It’s good to have a person with good skills and knowledge in collective bargaining on the other side.”

Ramsay said Georgetti’s role within the CFLPA has been an important one.

“Ken’s played an instrumental part in insuring the connection of all of our members and that the communication has been strong,” he said. “I foresee Ken being a big part in that role to ensure the immediate concerns of the entire membership are met.”

Money and player safety have been often mentioned as union priorities in contract talks. But Ramsay said they’re but two components of a true partnership.

“A partnership is being part of conversations starting with the amount of risk that’s taken on the field.” he said. “If you look at the risk … it’s 100 per cent borne by the players.

“So it’s having an equitable voice in those conversations around player safety and rules, discussing the future of the game and growth of the game and also the monetary aspects. There’s many pieces to that but a true partnership is being accountable to both sides on all these various levels.”

Previous story
Former NHL players to take part in study to test cannabis-based therapies
Next story
Northern Ontario, Alberta keep rolling at Canadian men’s curling championship

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Eric Oosterhoff racked up many volunteer hours at 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games ran from Feb. 15 to March 2

Memories shared at the Calder School opening at Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum

One-room schoolhouses were once the centre of rural life, says volunteer

Central Alberta well-represented at Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive won Restaurant of the Year for second straight year

Seismic experts investigating Monday’s earthquake

Unclear if nearby fracking caused earthquake

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Seniors: Spot and stop frauds and scams

Last year several Canadians, including myself, received threatening calls from people claiming… Continue reading

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say… Continue reading

Stolen autos sold to unsuspecting buyers in three western provinces: police

Calgary police have charged three people and are looking for a fourth… Continue reading

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Most Read