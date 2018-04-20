Former NHLer Foligno to coach Canada’s Para hockey development team

CALGARY — Former NHL player Mike Foligno will coach Canada’s Para hockey development team for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, Hockey Canada announced Friday.

Foligno spent 15 seasons in the NHL with stops in Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Toronto.

The Sudbury, Ont., native first joined Hockey Canada in September 2017 as the national team began its preparations for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and served as a guest coach for the 30 players invited to selection camp.

As an assistant coach, Foligno travelled with the national team for a training camp and three-game series against Korea last November. He returned as a guest coach at Canada’s Para hockey team’s final training camp in February and pre-Paralympic series against the United States.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the program,” said Foligno. “As a coach and player mentor, it has been a very humbling experience meeting the players, hearing their stories and how they appreciate the ability to play a sport at the highest level they have an incredible passion for.”

Foligno scored 727 points and 355 goals in 1,018 career NHL games. He registered career-highs while playing for the Sabres in the 1985-86 season, scoring 41 goals and 80 points.

Foligno also served as an assistant coach with Anaheim, Colorado, New Jersey and Toronto and spent time as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears and head coach and general manager of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves.

