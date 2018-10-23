Former Saskatchewan Roughrider charged with assault, other offences

REGINA — Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox faces a new assault charge.

Regina police issued a warrant for Cox’s arrest on Oct. 5.

Police say officers were sent to a home on Sept. 25 after reports of a domestic assault.

They say there was an injured woman at the home.

Cox, who is 25, is charged with assault, breach of an undertaking and breach of recognizance.

The former defensive back pleaded guilty last month to assault causing bodily harm in a different case but has not yet been sentenced.

He was let go from the CFL Roughriders in April 2017 after he was arrested for assault related to an alleged domestic dispute, but he was found not guilty.

Previous story
Curling’s five-rock rule in full swing this season in arenas and clubs

Just Posted

Central Alberta motorists: Watch out for porcupines — and other wildlife on the move

The outcome of a porcupine-truck collision is not pretty

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

Winter Games relocates its Volunteer Centre

Now open at Bower Place in Red Deer

Coalition of consumer groups calls for new code of conduct for telecom sales

A new government-backed code of conduct is needed to protect consumers from… Continue reading

Canadian National Railway rakes in record revenues amid concerns over capacity

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it raked in the highest… Continue reading

Alberta Party candidates set for Red Deer

The Alberta Party will have candidates running in both Red Deer-South and… Continue reading

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Woody Baron co-authors children’s book

TORONTO — Woody Baron finds the spectre of tangling with a hulking… Continue reading

Sundin not surprised Leafs asking stars to take less money to stay together

TORONTO — Mats Sundin isn’t surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs are asking… Continue reading

Anywhere but Washington: Why DC stories rarely film in DC

WASHINGTON — It’s a hobby among District of Columbia locals: Picking apart… Continue reading

‘Halloween’ scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

LOS ANGELES — Forty years after he first appeared in theatres, Michael… Continue reading

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

NEW YORK — Apple offers you a simple trade-off with its new… Continue reading

Most Read