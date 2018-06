It’s almost always a weekend full of surprises when the Red Deer Catalina Freeze or Fry Swim Meet rolls around.

This year it was a blistering hot afternoon on Day 1, after a less than ideal rainy morning. From single-digit temperatures to the high 30s, in the 66-year history of the meet, it always leaves a mark on the swimmers who attend.

As the only outdoor meet in Alberta, the unique opportunity to swim outside drew 22 teams and 360 swimmers to the Recreation Centre in Red Deer on June 9 and 10. Catalina Swim Club high performance coach Scott Wilson said he loves to see the turnout and the performances from swimmers in the outdoor elements. “Because we’re at the mercy of the weather it changes how the meet is every year. Last year it was really cold, so we saw people not quite as open or rambunctious or loud because they’re trying to stay warm,” he said. “Now it’s warmer, it’s louder and people are involved more they’re on deck watching more. Changes the atmosphere of the meet and how the swims go a little bit, too. Some kids are doing an awesome job and step up, other kids don’t really react well but are still trying hard… it’s cool just makes for a different experience for each kid.” Wilson also noted that there was even a club from Newfoundland, as their provincial team made the trip to Red Deer. He added that kind of interest just shows how truly special the experience is at the Freeze or Fry. “Part of it is the uniqueness of the meet. It’s the only outdoor competition in Alberta for the whole year which is really cool. Despite the cold last year we put on a good meet and that gets around,” he said. “People want to come and be apart of it. It’s fun, it’s a different environment and when run well that gets around and people like it.” The meet was also strongly attended this year as it serves for an Alberta Summer Games qualifier, and Catalina swimmer Brooklyn Wiens, 15, said she hoped she was able to qualify. “I want to make the summer games team, because in grade 7 when I tried out I didn’t make it. I want to make sure I make it this time,” she said Saturday. “It would mean a lot. It’s really fun to travel on the team bus and since I didn’t go in Grade 7, I would like the experience to see what it’s like. Just being with my friends because the connections we build are really strong, because we spend a lot of time together.” Anna Krieger, 13, added that in her third appearance at the Freeze or Fry, she always enjoys the challenges it brings, especially in the backstroke. She’s also looking to make the team for the Alberta Summer Games that will be in Grande Prairie from July 19-22. “It’s exciting because you have to work for different things. In backstroke you have to make sure your head is back and you’re not closing your eyes and running into the other lane (because of the sun),” she said. “It’s fun, there are lots of clubs this year and more people competing.” For live results from the weekend go to www.results.teamunify.com/canrdcsc/

Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter