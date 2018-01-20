Freshmen lead the RDC Queens to win over Briercrest

RDC Queens guard Maya Parker had 14 points in a 63-56 win over the Briercrest Clippers on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens pulled off 63-56 victory over the Briercrest Clippers in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Saturday.

RDC powered their way to the win with a pair of strong performances from freshman guards. Sandra Garcia-Bernal was player of the game with just three points but had a massive 15 rebound afternoon and Paige Schultz was five-for-five from three.

Madison Nimmo, a second-year guard from Red Deer also hit two clutch shots down the stretch and had six rebounds in seven minutes to go along with six points.

“It’s nice to have options. We have different people who are stepping up every day,” Queens head coach Ken King said.

“I thought Maddie (Nimmo) came in, she’s been battling coming back from an injury the last two weeks. She came in and gave us quality minutes and boards. Six boards in seven minutes is awesome. Paige is playing awesome. Sandra is a first-year, but she’s also 22 years old. She’s great on defence and she was our leading rebounder.”

The Queens limited the Clippers to just 25 first-half points, something their head coach pointed to as a major improvement from the squad after allowing 39 to open the game on Friday.

“Our defence was leagues better than it was (Friday). Especially in the first half, holding them to 25 points after 38 (Friday) is a great turnaround,” King said.

“We said that we thought we could do a better job on defence and I was impressed that the girls chose to do so.”

Third-year forward Emily White also chipped in 13 rebounds and six points for RDC while fourth-year guard Maya Parker scored 14 points in 31 minutes of action.

King added that as a whole, he thought the performance from his team was one they could build on going forward this season.

“I think we competed hard consistently throughout the whole game. We struggled against the zone and executing the way we wanted to against it,” King said.

“That caused some empty possessions. Overall to have to compete to win a game for 40 minutes and to come out on top gives you a lot of lessons that you can take positives from.”

The Queens tangle with the Olds College Broncos next Saturday at home with tip off set for 6 p.m.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter