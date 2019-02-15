Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer College’s campus has been transformed into an Athletes’ Village for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Members of the media were given a private tour of the village, providing a one-time opportunity to look inside the facility.

What is normally classrooms and lecture halls has been turned into meeting spaces for teams, coaches and volunteers.

A section of the campus has been set aside as a medical wing, with athletic therapy and physiotherapy, chiropractors and a room set up like a mini seven-bed emergency room.

On site, there is also massage therapy, which has been popular with the athletes so far, as well as a psychologist, a sociologist and concussion specialists.

Residences, which are an off-limits zone due to privacy, are home for games participants for the next few weeks.

The athletes have access to food through the dining hall and are provided breakfast no matter how early they have to rise to get to their competition.

The village also provides a “pack up” option for those who need to bring a meal with them to the venue.

The college’s common areas, such as the Far Side Bar and Grill, have been transformed into hang out areas for the athletes.

In the village, there is also a spot for coaches to relax as well as learn. The coaches’ area will feature talks from special guests, including a presentation on the transition from athlete to sport leader.

