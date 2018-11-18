Garcia-Bernal picks up double-double, RDC Queens win first game of ACAC season

Saturday was a bright spot in an otherwise dark season for the RDC Queens basketball team.

They earned their first win of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season, a massive 19-point, 74-55 victory over the Ambrose University Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Second-year Queens guard Sandra Garica-Bernal had a monster performance, with a game-high 18 rebounds and 14 rebounds. She also had five steals and three assists and was named player of the game for her efforts.

First-year guard Harneet Sidhu had a game-high 22 points. Rookie guard Katie Ballhorn of Wetaskiwin poured in 15 points in the victory.

After a tight first half, the Queens put up 48 points in the second half and cruised to the win. They held the Lions to just nine points in the third quarter.

Lions’ Gabrielle Penner was named player of the game.

On the men’s side, the Kings fell 78-75 to the Lions.

RDC led by 10 points at halftime but allowed the Lions to score 45 in the final two quarters.

Red Deer native Spencer Klassen was player of the game for RDC with a big game-high 32-points and went four-for-eight from three-point range. He also chipped in five rebounds and three assists. Kings’ guard Khurram Sultan added 12 points and Anthony Harper pitched in 11.

The Kings are now 4-3 on the ACAC season.

Both Kings and Queens play their final game before the Christmas break on Nov. 24 at Lethbridge College.



