Generals and Eagles to square off in ACHW Final

The Lacombe Generals and Innisfail Eagles will fight for Allan Cup Hockey West Supremacy later this week.

Lacombe will host Game 1 and 2 of the best-of-five league final series, with the opener set for Feb. 23 at 7:45 p.m. in Lacombe. Sunday puck drop is 2 p.m. for Game 2.

The Generals ousted the Stony Plain Eagles in the first round in four games, winning the series finale 4-3 in Stony Plain.

Innisfail needed only three games to sweep past the Rosetown Red Wings. Innisfail won the series-clinching game 3-2 in double overtime. The Red Wings will be Saskatchewan’s representative at the Allan Cup in April.

Lacome won the season series 4-2 but outscored the Eagles by just one goal in six games, 22-21.

Eagles forward Tyler Beechy had four goals and two assists in three playoff games.


