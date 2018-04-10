Generals and Red Wings tie on Day 2 of Allan Cup

Lacombe play their second contest on Wednesday

Lacombe Generals forward Myles Bell drives wide past Stony Plain Eagles defenceman Colton Hayes in Game 5 of the Hockey Alberta Senior AAA Provincial Final on Wednesday night in Lacombe. (photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lacombe Generals only managed to take a point from their Allan Cup Hockey West rival in their 2018 Allan Cup opener.

On day 2 of the tournament, the Generals squared off against the host Rosetown Red Wings and the two squads played to a 1-1 tie.

Jordie Johnson opened the scoring for the Red Wings midway through the first period and Ian Barteaux tied the game at one with a blast from the point in the second.

Steven Stanford turned aside 36 shots in the Generals’ net while Tyler Steele stopped 35 for Rosetown.

Lacombe will play the Stoney Creek Generals on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.



