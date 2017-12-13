Nowakowski scores four as Generals cruise past Innisfail Eagles

Generals 9 Eagles 1

The Lacombe Generals came out flying and didn’t look back in a dominant 9-1 victory over the Innisfail Eagles in Allan Cup Hockey West action.

In a rare Wednesday tilt, Lacombe scored on the first shot of the game and carried play for the majority of the night.

“I think guys were just excited to play a game on a Wednesday instead of practice. Everyone is focused right now. We stumbled a few times, but I think we are starting to figure out what’s going on,” said rookie forward Dylan Nowakowski.

The young sniper had a night to remember with four goals in the win, and he said that type of night is rare these days.

“Probably not since junior, doesn’t come up often,” he said with a laugh.

Generals Forward Jesse Todd also had a four-point evening with two goals and two assists.

Lacombe defenceman Doug Jessey opened the scoring on a point shot on the power play just 69 seconds into the contest.

Innisfail scored its only goal of the game midway through the first period when Kevin Smyth tied the game off the rush.

Nowakowski found the mark a collection of different ways for his four-goal night. He scored late in the first from the slot and on a rocket of a wrist shot over the blocker of former General netminder Kraymer Barnstable early in the second. The Calgary native tipped a point shot home for his hat-trick goal and the Generals fifth of the game.

“I got lucky, the first two I just shot then the next two were just off my stick and in, basically got good passes from my teammates,” Nowakowski said.

The 26-year-old forward spent last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL where he had eight points in 28 games.

Midway through the second, Myles Bell threaded a perfect pass to Jesse Todd for the Generals’ fourth tally of the game. Todd added another goal in the rout early in the third.

Bell and Brett Robertson also added third-period goals.

Barnstable was shelled for nine goals on 45 shots and Jacob Deserres made 22 stops in the Generals net.

The two clubs will write another chapter in the rivalry Sunday in Innisfail with puck drop set for 5 p.m.