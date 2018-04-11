Generals earn bye to semis at Allan Cup

Lacombe downed Stoney Creek on Day 3

The Lacombe Generals earned a much needed day of rest with a win Wednesday at the Allan Cup in Rosetown, Sask.

After a tie to open the tournament on Tuesday, Lacombe topped the Stoney Creek Generals 5-3 to earn the top spot in division two and a bye to the semifinal.

Kyle Sheen opened the scoring for Lacombe, but Stoney Creek responded at 11:41 of the first to tie the game. Sheen added his second of the contest early in the second period, but again Stoney Creek battled back to tie it.

Jesse Todd pushed Lacombe back in front at 7:42 of the second only to have Stoney Creek tie the game at three with just 1:35 left in the second.

Todd notched the game-winner under two minutes into the final frame on a 5-on-3 and Nolan Huysmans added an insurance marker midway through the period.

Jacob DeSerres stopped 28 shots for Lacombe.

With a tie and a victory, Lacombe’s three points were enough to win the group. They’ll play the winner of the Thursday’s quarterfinal on Friday evening at 8 p.m.


