Lacombe Generals forward Nolan Huysmans scored in his second game at the Allan Cup on Wednesday and thinks the team is on a roll heading into the semifinal. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Generals feeling good about first two games at Allan Cup

Will play in the semifinal on Friday

The Lacombe Generals were well aware of the implications of a day off on Thursday.

For the most part, in Allan Cup history, a team that has had to play in the quarter-final, hasn’t been able to hoist the prestigious trophy.

In Rosetown, Sask. this week, Lacombe had a 1-0-1 record in round-robin which led to a division win and a berth in the semifinal of the six-team tournament.

Generals GM Jeff McInnis said in the times his club has won the Senior AAA Men’s National Championship (2009, 2013, 2016), the rest was key.

“When you are going to run a marathon, you train for a marathon. We aren’t trained for a marathon, we’re trained for sprints. So to all of a sudden say, ‘okay sprinter, run a marathon and win it,’ you’re not going to do that,” said McInnis about his club potentially having to play five games in five days at the Allan Cup.

“We never won an Allan Cup doing that and I believe it’s only been done once in the history of it. You wouldn’t like your odds having to do that. It’s been a big milestone for us because now, you can’t use the schedule as an excuse.”

After a tie against the host Rosetown Red Wings on Tuesday and a 5-3 win against Stoney Creek for the Generals in an Allan Cup that had four ties in round robin, Lacombe is set to play Friday in the semis.

Generals forward Nolan Huysmans, who had a goal in the win over Stoney Creek, said after some rust to open the tournament, the team started rolling in Game 2.

“The first one against Rosetown, we had been off for a couple weeks. Maybe a little bit of pre-tournament jitters. Started a little slow,” he said.

“As the game went on we got better. (Wednesday), we were good again, definitely a good first couple games out of the way.”

It’s also the first Allan Cup trip for the 26-year-old winger, who spent four seasons in the NCAA with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and another last year with the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“It’s been competitive, it’s been fun. Nice to get away and focus on hockey for a week,” said the Ponoka, Alta. native about the Allan Cup.

That competitiveness has been evident through four ties in six round-robin games and was an interesting factor in the opening days of the tournament. There’s been a suggestion around the event that ties aren’t good for the game, but McInnis believes otherwise.

“I think anybody can win it. The parity is unprecedented. We’ve never seen it. Six team tournament was created in 2004 and since that, we’ve never seen more than one tie,” he said.

“The playoff rounds will get rid of the ties. So if there’s that much parity in the round robin, that’s kinda neat. Parity is a good thing for our hockey because it means we have six even teams.”

Lacombe will play in the semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m. in Rosetown.


