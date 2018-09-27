Germany beats Turkey to host Euro 2024

NYON, Switzerland — Germany will host soccer’s 2024 European Championship after beating Turkey in a UEFA vote.

Germany was the campaign favourite with a proven track record of hosting. Turkey is a four-time losing candidate after failed bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.

UEFA relies on the competition to help fund 55 member federations. Revenue from the 24-team Euro 2016 in France was almost 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion). UEFA got 850 million euros ($1 billion) profit.

Germany should have about 400,000 more seats to sell than the Euro 2016 organizers. It plans to use 10 stadiums for the 51-game tournament and play the final in Berlin or Munich.

