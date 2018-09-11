Gill and Stewart named Red Deer College Athletes of the Week

Theoren Gill and Jill Stewart were named the Red Deer College Athletes of the Week Tuesday. (Photo contributed by RED DEER COLLEGE)

A soccer player and cross-country runner are starting the year off on the right foot for Red Deer College.

Theoren Gill, Kings Soccer midfielder, and Jill Stewart, with Queens Cross Country Running, were named the RDC Athletes of the Week Tuesday.

Gill, a third-year Bachelor of Education Elementary student, scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over the Ambrose University Lions this past weekend.

Stewart, a third-year Occupational and Physical Therapist Assistant Diploma student, finished first among Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference female runners (24:33) at the six-kilometre Running Room Grand Prix #1.

Her first place finish helped lead RDC Queens to a first place team finish.



