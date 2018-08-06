Goerges avoids early upset with comeback win over Babos at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL — Julia Goerges of Germany has avoided an early upset at the Rogers Cup with a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary on Monday.

It took the 10th-ranked Goerges nearly two-and-a-half hours to complete the three-set comeback against the unseeded 25-year-old.

Goerges, 29, had 17 aces and five double faults to Babos’ eight and one, respectively.

Goerges will face Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or Daria Gavrilova of Russia.

In other women’s action, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-0.

Previous story
Bills take low-risk gamble in acquiring Coleman from Browns

Just Posted

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Experts say forest fires like ones in Ontario can take long-term toll on environment

TORONTO — Forest fires like the ones currently burning in Ontario can… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month