Golfer Brooke Henderson wins Rosenfeld Award as CP female athlete of the year

TORONTO — Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson is barely out of her teens and her list of accomplishments on the LPGA Tour is already a long one.

She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015, added her first major championship last year and picked up two more tournament titles in 2017. Henderson capped her latest impressive season Wednesday by winning the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canada’s female athlete of the year.

“I’ve always kind of felt like I belonged out there, which I think is a big part of why I’ve had so much success so early,” said Henderson, who turned 20 in September.

Henderson picked up 35 of 63 votes (56 per cent) in a poll of broadcasters and sports editors from across the country.

“Not only is the young golfer an international champion, but she’s also playing a monumental role in helping young children get into the game,” said Mitch Bach of CHAT TV news in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Swimmer Kylie Masse was a distant second with seven votes. Gymnast Ellie Black and soccer player Christine Sinclair were tied for third with four votes apiece.

Henderson, who also won the Rosenfeld award in 2015, is the first golfer to win the award on two occasions since Lorie Kane (1997, 2000). Swimmer Penny Oleksiak took the honour last year.

“(Henderson) captured the attention of Canadian golf fans in a way not seen since the adoration given previously to Mike Weir,” said Winnipeg Free Press sports editor Steve Lyons.

Henderson had a slow start to the season with just two top-10 finishes in her first 10 events. She found her form in June by winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and just missed out on a playoff at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship later that month.

Her second title came in September at the New Zealand Women’s Open.

“Patience I think is a key word that basically describes my whole season,” she said.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished sixth on the money list at just over US$1.5 million and was 13th in the world rankings. She did it by relying on her impressive long game and consistent accuracy from the fairways.

She finished 20th on Tour in driving distance this season (263.58 yards) and was 10th in greens in regulation (75.10 per cent). That helped her average just under 70 strokes a round (10th at 69.88).

Another big moment for Henderson came in August at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Ottawa. She nearly missed the cut before giving her army of fans something to cheer about on the weekend.

Henderson surged up the leaderboard before finishing in a tie for 12th place.

“I can’t even really put into words what it meant to me to see all that support and those people cheering me on,” Henderson said from Naples, Fla. “To get that 63 course record on Saturday in front of all those people in my hometown was truly amazing and one of the highlights of my year for sure.”

Henderson’s five career LPGA Tour victories leaves her only three behind Sandra Post for most wins by a Canadian.

“She knows how to score and she’s not afraid to go low,” Post said. “Some people, they get to 5 under, and they quit. She keeps going.”

Henderson, who had eight top-10 finishes, plans to focus on improving her short game as she prepares for the season opener next month at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Her putting average of 29.77 per round was 58th overall and she sat 100th in sand saves at 42.67 per cent.

“I have big goals and hopefully in 2018 I’ll have my best year yet,” Henderson said. “But to have a year like 2017 to back up what I did in 2016 — which was really a miracle season for me, everything went perfect — so to grind it out in 2017 and to have the finishes that I did, I’m really proud of that.”

Tennis player Denis Shapovalov won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s male athlete of the year on Tuesday. The CP team of the year will be announced Thursday.

Bobbie Rosenfeld, an Olympic medallist in track and field and a multi-sport athlete, was named Canada’s best female athlete of the half-century in 1950.

The first winner of the Rosenfeld award was golfer Ada Mackenzie in 1933. Marlene Stewart Streit leads all golfers by taking the honour on five occasions (1952, ‘53, ‘56, ‘57, ‘63).

“I’m extremely proud to be named Canada’s female athlete of the year,” Henderson said. “I was just looking at some of the names … Marlene Streit, Lorie Kane, Sandra Post, all golfers that have won this award. Even the last few years, I just saw Christine Sinclair, Hayley Wickenheiser, Eugenie Bouchard.

“Those names are huge names in all of sport and all of Canada. So to be amongst them is a great honour for me.”

Previous story
Optimist Chiefs win opener at Mac’s tournament in Calgary

Just Posted

UPDATED: Second extreme cold warning issued this week for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Into the Garden exhibit at Red Deer public library offers colourful respite for winter-weary eyes

Show runs from Dec. 29 to Feb. 19 at downtown branch

Waskasoo the mascot and other Red Deer Canada Winter Games popular items

Brisk sales are needed to help fund the games, says chair

Still time to win the home of your dreams

Red Deer Kinsmen 2017 Dream Home tickets on sale

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Contest uncovers lobsters with extra claws, blue shells, dog-sized girth

An unusual contest has uncovered dozens of bizarre lobsters found in the… Continue reading

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds

Most holiday traditions include spending time with family, eating turkey and braving… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month