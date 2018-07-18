Carter Graf is in the hunt at the Sun Life Financial Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship . (File Photo)

Golfer Carter Graf tied for third heading into final round of Alberta Men’s Am

Carter Graf is in the hunt again at the Sun Life Financial Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship.

Just last year, as a 16-year-old, Graf went into the final round in the final pairing in Ponoka but finished third behind Max Sekulic and Brett Logan.

The Sylvan lake native will be on the prowl for redemption Thursday in the final round of the 2018 edition of the tournament at RedTail Landing Golf Club in near Edmonton.

Graf, 17, fired a five-under-par 67 on Wednesday in round three to move into a tie for third place at 10-under for the tournament with Patrick Murphy.

The pair sit five strokes back of AJ Armstrong and one stroke behind Jesse Galvon who is in second.

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club golfer opened the week with a three-under-par 69 Monday before shooting two-under 70 on day 2.

He was tied for sixth after two rounds and his third round 67 was tied for the low round of the day Wednesday.

Graf will tee off at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning with Armstrong and Galvon in the final group.

Also representing the Red Deer Golf and Country Club at the event are Grant Numrich, Cole Morrison and Cash Reumkens. Numrich is tied for 16th at one-under-par. He put up a two-under-par 70 on Wednesday. Morrison is tied for 26th at three-over-par and Reumkens is 59th at 21-over.

Olds native Tim Hollman is tied for 37th at six-over and Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay is tied for 46th at eight-over.

