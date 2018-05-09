Graf and Ouellette win at MJT Alberta Spring Classic

Logan Graf (middle) of Sylvan Lake won the MJT Alberta Spring Classic at Paradise Canyon in Lethbridge. (MJT Facebook Photo)

A pair of local golfers were victorious in the Alberta season opener of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour in Lethbridge at Paradise Canyon.

Jace Ouellette, 18, of Red Deer took home the title at the MJT Spring Classic in the Junior Boys 17-18 division and Logan Graf, 13, of Sylvan Lake won the Bantam Boys age group.

Ouellette fired a stellar 69-71 over the two-day tournament to pick up a five-stroke victory over Max Murchison of Calgary.

“I feel really good about my game right now,” said Ouellette in an MJT press release. “Hopefully I’ll be able to continue this momentum into the Future Links Pacific Championship next week.”

Graf narrowly edged out Nicholas Sebjanic of Calgary with a par on the final hole. The 14-year-old shot 73-72 to earn his first MJT Bantam division win.

“We were tied going into 18 and I was really nervous,” Graf said. “I made par, which was good enough to win by one.”

Great Alberta season opener in Lethbridge at @maplejt tournament! pic.twitter.com/ff2VkU2oVN — Leigha Graf (@LeighaGraf) May 7, 2018

Also in the bantam boys age group, Cole Bergheim of Red Deer and Alex Gerrard of Red Deer County tied for seventh with identical two-day totals of 158.

Sylvan Lake’s Jordan Cooke was 11th in the Juvenile Boys division and Logan Hill of Red Deer was tied for third in the Collegiate division.

Both Ouellette and Graf earned exemptions into the International Players Championship (IPC) in Jasper, Alta., in August.



