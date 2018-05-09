Logan Graf (middle) of Sylvan Lake won the MJT Alberta Spring Classic at Paradise Canyon in Lethbridge. (MJT Facebook Photo)

Graf and Ouellette win at MJT Alberta Spring Classic

A pair of local golfers were victorious in the Alberta season opener of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour in Lethbridge at Paradise Canyon.

Jace Ouellette, 18, of Red Deer took home the title at the MJT Spring Classic in the Junior Boys 17-18 division and Logan Graf, 13, of Sylvan Lake won the Bantam Boys age group.

Ouellette fired a stellar 69-71 over the two-day tournament to pick up a five-stroke victory over Max Murchison of Calgary.

“I feel really good about my game right now,” said Ouellette in an MJT press release. “Hopefully I’ll be able to continue this momentum into the Future Links Pacific Championship next week.”

Graf narrowly edged out Nicholas Sebjanic of Calgary with a par on the final hole. The 14-year-old shot 73-72 to earn his first MJT Bantam division win.

“We were tied going into 18 and I was really nervous,” Graf said. “I made par, which was good enough to win by one.”

Also in the bantam boys age group, Cole Bergheim of Red Deer and Alex Gerrard of Red Deer County tied for seventh with identical two-day totals of 158.

Sylvan Lake’s Jordan Cooke was 11th in the Juvenile Boys division and Logan Hill of Red Deer was tied for third in the Collegiate division.

Both Ouellette and Graf earned exemptions into the International Players Championship (IPC) in Jasper, Alta., in August.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Just Posted

RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

PHOTO: Red Deer’s Turning Point celebrates 30th anniversary with barbecue

Turning Point, Red Deer’s harm-reduction group, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday… Continue reading

Graphic warning: Lethbridge mayor slams racist tirade caught on viral video at Denny’s

Woman identified in video is from Cranbrook, B.C.

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has delivered a thinly veiled rebuke… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

Commemorative royal wedding coin features crystals, maple leaves

OTTAWA — A commemorative coin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding… Continue reading

Cannes: Cruz, Bardem were paid equally for ‘Everybody Knows’

CANNES, France — Penelope Cruz says she and her husband Javier Bardem… Continue reading

First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M

NEW YORK — A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month