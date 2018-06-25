Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Seunghwan Oh, right, celebrates with catcher Russell Martin after the team’s win against the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Granderson homers twice to help Jays over Astros

Blue Jays 6 Astros 3

HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive at-bats against Justin Verlander, Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot and a huge defensive play, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night.

Granderson’s leadoff shot in the fifth tied it at 3. He connected again with two out in the seventh, belting an opposite-field drive off Verlander (9-3) into the second row in the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Grichuk’s soaring home run, which clanged off the light pole above the train tracks on the left-field wall, came against Will Harris and made it 6-3 with two out in the eighth.

Grichuk then reached over the short wall in right field to rob George Springer of a homer with two on and no outs in the ninth. Grichuk, who moved from centre to right field in the bottom of the ninth, had his back to the wall when he reached between two fans with gloves to make the grab.

Springer stopped running and bent down in disbelief when he realized Grichuk had robbed him.

Verlander, who entered a major league-best 1.60 ERA, allowed four runs and seven hits — both season highs — in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two in his first loss since May 11.

Toronto’s J.A. Happ (10-3) yielded three runs and seven hits in six innings in his sixth straight win. Seung-hwan Oh worked the ninth for his second save.

Former Astro Teoscar Hernandez, who received his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony, had three hits and Justin Smoak drove in two runs as the Blue Jays won their third straight.

Alex Bregman homered in the Astros’ third loss in 18 games.

Hernandez singled with one out in the first before Yangervis Solarte drew a walk. Smoak’s two-out double lifted Toronto to a 2-0 lead.

Yuli Gurriel singled in Jose Altuve in the bottom half, and Bregman’s drive to the seats in left tied it at 2 with one out in the third.

Bregman also singled in Jake Marisnick in the fourth, but the Blue Jays tied it up again when Granderson sent the third pitch of the fifth inning into the stands in right for his eighth homer this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Joe Smith (right elbow inflammation) felt good after throwing a bullpen on Sunday and will throw one more bullpen before likely beginning a rehabilitation assignment this weekend.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (bruised finger on right hand) has less swelling and discomfort and will start playing catch in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Charlie Morton (9-1, 2.77 ERA) pitches for Houston on Tuesday, looking for his 10th win. Morton allowed just two hits and one unearned run in six innings of a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay in his last outing. The Blue Jays have yet to announce their Tuesday starter.

Previous story
Running back Jackson off to impressive start with Calgary Stampeders

Just Posted

Red Deer city council approves a broad review of police services in the city

Up to $200,000 will be spent looking at service levels and policing models

Council divided over donation to Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Red Deer council debates giving $7,350 for federal lobbying

Red Deer’s downtown gets four dedicated RCMP officers

Six additional officers double size of local Crime Reduction Team

WATCH: Young actor describes alleged racist incident at Red Deer restaurant in Facebook video

***Warning: This story has graphic content A 22-year-old Indigenous actor says he… Continue reading

Red Deer city council says ‘no’ to acreage amid industry

Land-use fragmentation, industrial emergencies are concerns

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Granderson homers twice to help Jays over Astros

Blue Jays 6 Astros 3 HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive… Continue reading

WATCH: Young actor describes alleged racist incident at Red Deer restaurant in Facebook video

***Warning: This story has graphic content A 22-year-old Indigenous actor says he… Continue reading

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month