Group of local hockey players invited to Alberta Winter Games

Several Central Alberta hockey players will be participating in the Alberta Winter Games in February.

Hockey Alberta announced the female zone teams on Wednesday for the games and 5 players from the area made the grade. On Nov. 29, the male rosters were announced and 14 players were named to zone teams.

On the female side, playing goalie for Zone 5 is Ridleigh Hansen of Red Deer. Hailey Hoogkamp of Lacombe will play on the Zone 7 team, Eliana Seeley of Olds is with Zone 2 and Kallie Clouston also from Olds will play for Zone 4. Jolie Nafziger of Caroline is also a forward for Zone 2.

One hundred and twenty female players born in 2003 or 2004 will make up the six teams at the games that will take place from Feb. 16-19 in Fort McMurray.

On the male side, Lacombe’s Brody Pearson will suit up for Zone 2 along with Noah Heinrich of Provost. On forward, Red Deer’s Xaiden Bignell, Hayden McIndoe and Hunter Sawka of Camrose along with Rhett Miller of Olds will all play at the tournament.

For Zone 1, Brock Lott (Red Deer) will play goalie and is joined by Quin Kapak (Red Deer), Justice Christensen (Rocky Mountain House) and Kaden Phillips on defence. Up front, Sylvan Lake’s Talon Brigley will team up with Owen Callow (Olds), William Christian (Red Deer County) and Harrison Lodewyk (Red Deer).



