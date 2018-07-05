Habs defenceman Weber out 5-6 months with torn meniscus in right knee

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber will be out for an extended period of time after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Canadiens said in a statement Thursday that Weber’s recovery time is expected to be five to six months, meaning we won’t be suiting up for the Canadiens until December at the earliest.

It’s the second surgery this year for Weber, who underwent a procedure to repair a torn tendon in his left foot in March.

Club surgeon Dr. David Mulder said the damage to Weber’s knee was discovered last month after a knee arthroscopy as part of his rehabilitation from foot surgery.

Weber, a 32-year-old from Sicamous, B.C., said earlier this year that his foot injury occurred in Montreal’s season opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

He said he continued to play with the torn tendon until a Dec. 16 outdoor game in Ottawa, when he realized the situation wasn’t improving. Weber managed six goals and 10 assists in 26 games despite the injury.

Weber was acquired by Montreal on June 29, 2016, in a trade that sent popular defenceman P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators.

The veteran rearguard has 189 goals, 312 assists and 620 penalty minutes over 13 seasons with Nashville and Montreal.

Previous story
Riggers sneak out extra innings win over Sherwood Park

Just Posted

Warrant issued for Red Deer man accused of violent sexual assault

Red Deer Mounties are looking for the man they believe was responsible… Continue reading

Red Deer building permits slowed in June, but year-to-date values surpass 2017

New assisted living complex for children is being build.

Red Deer Ribfest promises saucy time

Second annual event at Rotary Park Aug. 17-19 expected to attract 20,000

Minor delays, short-term lane closures expected in northwest Red Deer

Contractors will be replacing LED bulbs in traffic lights

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota-based company as part of expansion drive

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition… Continue reading

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs to land on names of Up Cannabis strains

TORONTO — A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the… Continue reading

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month