Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Hagel had four goals and two assists in the Black and White Game on Wednesday night at the Centrium. Hagel and team white won 8-3 over team black. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: Hagel shines in Rebels Black and White game

Rebels cut roster down to 34 players heading into exhibition play

Brandon Hagel appears ready to lead the Red Deer Rebels by example.

The Rebels veteran scored four times including a a natural hat trick and added a pair of assists in the annual Black and White game.

Hagel and team white ultimately earned an 8-3 win in the intrasquad showdown and he chose to focus the attention on the Rebels up-and-coming talent.

“It’s just the black and white game, but it’s always fun. Good to see the young kids out there as well,” said Hagel, who just celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday.

“The future is bright. The fans have a lot to look forward too and I think people can see that after tonight.”

The Morinville native is expected to be a major catalyst for the Rebels offence this season, provided he is in the lineup on opening night.

Hagel will depart for Montreal on Sept. 5, for rookie camp with the Canadiens and has hopes of earning a professional contract from the club. The Buffalo Sabres gave up his NHL rights earlier this year.

“It starts from day 1. I just have to keep moving forward. I leave right away here so I want to leave on a good note and go there on a good note. If I end up coming back, I want to leave there on a good note as well,” Hagel added.

Through training camp, Hagel has been paired plenty with 2018 CHL Import pick Oleg Zaitsev. The duo played alongside Chris Douglas in the black and white game. Zaitsev, 17, had a strong one-time goal on a cross-crease pass from Hagel midway through the third period.

“He’s a tremendous player. Going to be incredible playing with him this year. I get the luck of that. He sees the ice very well and works on both ends of the ice. An all-around good hockey player,” Hagel said.

Ethan Rowland was one of the Rebels’ young talented forwards who also shined in the contest. He had a pair of tallies for team white. The 16-year-old looks poised to earn a roster spot with the Rebels.

“He’s an elite player at 16. He’s been pushing to play on our hockey team and now he’ll get opportunities to play as we go through exhibition,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

Rowland said he’s excited to finally be healthy and fighting chance to earn some playing time in the WHL.

“I feel like hopefully I’m in the conversation, just trying to break the roster and do whatever it takes. Just trying to play my best and the way I should be,” Rowland said.

“It’s a relief to be healthy and be playing the way I know I can.”

Alex Morozoff, Blake Sydlowski and Josh Tarzwell scored for team black.

The Rebels had 16 defencemen, 24 forwards and three goalies dressed for the contest Wednesday. Red Deer cut the roster down to 34 after the game, but Sutter liked what he saw from all the players in the black and white game.

“It’s a game to measure where a lot of the young kids are at. See guys who are fighting to play on the team,” said the Rebels bench boss.

“Every day they have to show an impression that they belong here. In the black and white game, the level of intensity is at the highest it’s been in training camp. You get a good measure on everybody and where they are at, at this point… everyone that is leaving after the game, we’ve been very happy with.”

Players who were reassigned Wednesday included: Nick de Beurs (Cochrane, AB), Jayden McCarthy (Morris, MB), Josh Medernach (Lloydminster, AB), Keaton Sorensen (Red Deer, AB), Jaxsen Wiebe (Moose Jaw, SK), Skyler Cameron (Nanaimo, BC), Blake Gustafson (Ardrossan, AB), Garret Valk (North Vancouver, BC), and Mason Ward (Lloydminster, AB).

Red Deer will begin preseason play with a home tournament game on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Centrium. The Kootenay Ice will play at 3 p.m Friday. The Rebels will take on the Calgary Hitmen on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Centrium.


Jeff de Wit tries to race past Jacob Herauf in the first period of the Red Deer Rebels Black and White game on Wednesday at the Centrium. Team White won the game 8-3. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

