Hagel shining bright early for Rebels

Throughout his WHL career, the Red Deer Rebels are all Brandon Hagel has ever known.

They took a chance on him after a strong Alberta Midget Hockey League campaign back in 2014-15 when he produced 51 points in 34 games.

After playing three games the Whitecourt Wolverines in the AJHL in early 2016, he didn’t disappoint in Red Deer, with 47 points in his first full WHL season.

From there he blossomed into a model of consistency for the franchise, recording 1.12 points-per-game over three seasons.

In his final WHL campaign, he has put the league on notice.

Over just six games this year, Hagel has three goals and 10 assists to lead the WHL.

“He’s a really good hockey player. He’s being a responsible player in the sense that we’re putting him in different situations. We started doing that in the last half of last year,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter, who has coached Hagel his entire WHL career.

“Play power play and kill penalties, playing against the other team’s top line. There’s more responsibility there. He brings a skill set that you can never have enough of on your team. He’s been a big contributor for us.”

Red Deer sits fifth overall in the WHL with a 4-2 record and Hagel has recorded multi-point games in all four of their wins.

More than half of his points (2G, 5A) have come on the power play, one of the most dangerous across the entire WHL.

“We’re moving the puck really well. Quick, fast and shooting pucks early. We struggled with that a little bit in the first two games but now we’re clicking and we have to keep going,” Hagel said.

“We can’t be satisfied. (We’re) Moving pucks quick, which is opening tons of room for myself in the middle and backdoor passes and seams are always open.”

His production has also received a serious bump from linemate Jeff de Wit. The two-20-year-old wingers are anchored by 17-year-old Oleg Zaytsev and from the moment they were put together it has come easy for the trio. On the current four-game win streak, they have combined for 20 points.

“I’ve played with Jeff before. Just knowing each other on the ice (helps). (Zaytsev) is adapting to this league really well, very fast. It’s impressive,” Hagel said.

“When you have a 17-year-old centreman that could be one of the best players in this league, at his age, it’s impressive. I’m excited to get to play with those two. They’re helping me out with my success as well.”

Hagel was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round the 2016 NHL Draft but went unsigned. This summer he went to the Montreal Canadiens rookie camp but found himself back in Red Deer for his fourth season.

The Morinville, Alta. native didn’t dwell on it, instead using the experience as fuel for his competitive fire. He’s become a linchpin for a young Rebels’ team– a reliable 20-year-old leading the way by example.

“He went to a pro camp and he saw how tough it is to be there and what it takes to play at that level,” Sutter said.

“He was really good before he left and he’s come back with the right attitude and right mindset. He’s had a great start to the year but it has a lot to do with his mindset and his preparation has been really good.”

On Saturday at home against the Prince Albert Raiders, Hagel will play in his 200th WHL game.

While it’s been a dream start to the season and there’s no doubt that game will be a special moment for the 20-year-old, he’s trying to keep looking forward and focus on the future.

“It’s early. I just have to keep it going. If I want to earn something I have to keep it going. I can’t be looking back from here on out,” he said.

Hagel is ultimately looking forward to Saturday for another reason, extending the Rebels’ win streak to five.

“We’re on a streak, they’re on a streak. It’s going to be a really, really good hockey game. We’re playing tremendous hockey right now, they’re incredible as well,” Hagel said.

“We really have to stick to it and shut it down in our defensive zone. I feel like our offence is pulling right now. If we shut it down, I think we’ll be fine.”



