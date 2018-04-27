Hall, Kopitar, MacKinnon finalists for Hart as NHL MVP

NEW YORK — New Jersey left wing Taylor Hall, Los Angeles centre Anze Kopitar and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon are the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

The winner will be announced June 20 at the NHL Awards shows in Las Vegas.

Hall had 39 goals and 54 assists, setting career highs across the board to lead the Devils to a 27-point improvement in the standings and their first playoff appearance since 2011-12.

Kopitar scored 35 goals and had 57 assists, nearly tripling his goals total and doubling his points total from 2016-17 to power the Kings to their seventh playoff berth in the past nine years.

MacKinnon had 39 goals and 58 assists to guide the Avalanche to a 47-point improvement, matching the fourth-highest year-to-year gain in league history.

Previous story
Sharks look to Game 2, try to shake off 7-0 loss in Vegas

Just Posted

Three die in highway collision

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

Pharmacare to be discussed in Red Deer

Meeting hosted by Red Deer District Labour Council

Young offender asks judge for longer sentence

14-year-old sentenced for robbery wanted more time to finish schooling

Updated: Killed and injured workers remembered

Ceremony at city hall honoured 166 workers killed or injured on the job in Alberta last year

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Spring pruning

City of Red Deer parks employee Tyler Bennett was busy with his… Continue reading

Tweets about tragic events are a social media minefield, experts warn

TORONTO — Think before you post, social media experts say after an… Continue reading

Trudeau urged to press G7 leaders for $1.3 billion for girls’ education

OTTAWA — A coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations has asked Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Provinces need more info about marijuana impairment testing technology: B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Jazz Fest: Opening joy tempered by the loss of a Neville

NEW ORLEANS — The 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival… Continue reading

Justin Bieber visits hometown exhibit on himself in Stratford, Ont.

STRATFORD, Ont. — Justin Bieber’s grandparents are known to frequent an exhibit… Continue reading

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month