FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2005, file photo, Seattle Storm coach Anne Donovan, right, smiles as she is handed the game ball by team official Karen Bryant following the Storm’s victory over the Minnesota Lyn in Seattle. The victory gave Donovan her 100th career WNBA victory as a coach, the first woman to reach that plateau. Donovan died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, of heart failure. She was 56. Donovan’s family confirmed the death in a statement. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medallist Anne Donovan dies.

Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals as a player and another as a coach, died Wednesday of heart failure. She was 56.

Donovan’s family confirmed the death in a statement.

“While it is extremely difficult to express how devastating it is to lose Anne, our family remains so very grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful human being,” the statement said.

“Anne touched many lives as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and coach. Anne was a person with strong faith, courageous spirit, a giving heart and love for everyone,” her family’s statement continued. “We are so proud of her accomplishments as a women’s’ basketball player and coach, but even more proud of her character, integrity, humility and kindness.”

Donovan was at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend.

She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995, was part of the inaugural class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 and was inducted in the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

“My heart aches for the loss of Lady Monarch legend and Hall of Famer, Anne Donovan,” Old Dominion coach Nikki McCray said. “An exceptional player, coach and even better person, her legacy will be remembered for years to come. I am thankful to have known her and now to coach at her alma mater. Rest in peace, coach.”

The 6-foot-8 centre coached both in college and the WNBA. She became the first female coach and the youngest person (42) to win a title in the WNBA, guiding the Seattle Storm to a championship in 2004.

“Anne Donovan will always be remembered as a championship coach and a championship person,” the Storm said in a statement. “Her dedication, passion and winning spirit set the tone for Storm Basketball. We are deeply saddened by her passing and share our heartfelt condolences with her family.”

Donovan was a member of three Olympics teams as a player. The 1980 team did not go to Russia because of a boycott. The team won the gold in 1984 and ‘88, and she coached the winning 2008 team.

“She used to say she bled red, white and blue,” USA Basketball said in a statement. ” As much as we remember her accomplishments in the game, we mourn a great friend who will be greatly missed.”

Donovan also coached the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, the Charlotte Sting, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, working there from 2013-15. The New Jersey native also coached at Seton Hall for a few years.

“It hurt bad. To be totally honest, she was the only coach I ever played for that challenged me and forced me to be better,” said Tina Charles, who played for Donovan on the Connecticut Sun. “At a young age I didn’t understand it. For me it (stinks) because I always wanted to text her, thank you for being hard on me. Thank you for saying to me before practice you’re not taking a hook shot this practice, get to the basket, figure it out. It’s sad.”

Liberty coach Katie Smith, who played for Donovan on USA Basketball was emotional in her postgame press conference, just saying “it’s tough, it’s tough.” Smith saw Donovan at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where the Liberty’s coach was inducted as part of this year’s class. Donovan’s high school coach Dr. Rose Marie Battaglia was also part of that class.

“Anne was a giant in every sense of the word, and I know the women’s basketball community is saddened beyond words by this tragic news,” said Val Ackerman, who was the WNBA’s first president. “She was a pioneer and icon in the women’s game and made a profound and lasting impact at all levels as a player, coach, colleague and friend.”

Donovan played professionally in Japan and Italy. After retiring, she was an assistant at Old Dominion and then coached at East Carolina from 1995-1998. She coached the Philadelphia Rage in the American Basketball League in 1997-98.

Previous story
Central Albertans buzzing with joy over FIFA World Cup in Alberta in 2026
Next story
World Cup and Winter Olympics? 2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: Expanded police dog training facility opens in Innisfail

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre’s grand re-opening was Wednesday

Murderer was delusional: psychiatrist

Trial hears Jordan Koizumi had schizophrenia for years before killing woman in October 2016

Red Deer genealogical society celebrates 40 years of helping people discover their roots

“It broadens your horizons,” says member

Lacombe council develops road map for next three years

Outlining City Council’s next three years, the Lacombe strategic plan includes expanding… Continue reading

Judge delays decision on whether a murder case took too long to get to trial

Defence lawyer wants second-degree murder charge stayed in connection with 2015 stabbing

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading

Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short

TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month