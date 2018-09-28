Hamilton Tiger-Cats will dress two quarterbacks to save space in salary cap

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are taking a novel approach to helping address their injury woes at receiver.

The CFL club is now dressing just two quarterbacks for its games. Hamilton had starter Jeremiah Masoli and backup Dane Evans in uniform for its 35-32 overtime loss to B.C. last weekend and the two will suit up Saturday when the Ticats host the Lions at Tim Hortons Field.

Under CFL rules, teams are permitted to dress three quarterbacks per game.

Bryant Moniz is Hamilton’s third quarterback, but he’s been moved to the practice roster. Practice-roster players earn a minimum of $750 a week plus housing or housing allowance, which is significantly less than what the No. 3 quarterback would make on the active roster, thus creating space under the salary cap, which is $5.2 million in 2018.

The expectation is the Ticats will go with two quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.

Hamilton head coach June Jones said Friday the club hopes to use that money to sign another receiver with veterans Shamawd Chambers (knee), Chris Williams (torn Achilles) and Jalen Saunders (knee) all sidelined with season-ending injuries.

“It’s a club decision,” he said. “We’re trying to have some money to sign some receivers, in particular.

“You’re trying every which way you can to get that done.”

The move isn’t unprecedented as the majority of NFL teams are going with just two active quarterbacks. But in the CFL, teams can’t dress two quarterbacks and use the third roster spot for another player.

So by going with just two quarterbacks, Hamilton is playing games a man short.

Masoli, 30, has been durable this season for Hamilton, having started all 13 of the team’s regular-season contests. The 24-year-old Evans, in his first full CFL season, has thrown just three passes — completing all of them for 52 yards — and run for three yards with the Ticats this year.

Should both Masoli and Evans be hurt in the same game, Jones said veteran receiver Luke Tasker would line up under centre. Also, rookie Ticats receiver/kick-returner Bralon Addison played quarterback in high school.

“It is what it is.” Jones said. “But if you get down to the emergency quarterback, you better be knocking the ball around (on) defence and returning punt returns for touchdowns.

“It’s just the unfortunate part of having injuries.”

Previous story
Hamilton Tiger-Cats face B.C. Lions in yet another back-to-back scenario
Next story
Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for huge West Division contest

Just Posted

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Volunteers needed for committees

Deadline to apply is Monday

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Photo: World of Arts and Culture showcased local talent

Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad… Continue reading

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read