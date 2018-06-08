Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Friday.

Happ earns 100th career win as Toronto Blue Jays top Baltimore Orioles 5-1

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to take small steps in their attempt to get their season back on track.

Picking up back-to-back wins for the first time in five weeks was a good start.

J.A. Happ earned his 100th career victory and the Blue Jays hit three solo homers in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

“I definitely feel like we have the potential to be a great team,” said Toronto catcher Russell Martin. “We’ve just got to get on a little hot streak and get our swagger back.”

Martin went deep in the second inning, Randal Grichuk homered in the fifth and Kevin Pillar went yard in the eighth as Toronto (28-35) won its second straight game over Baltimore (19-43).

The Blue Jays guaranteed themselves at least a split of the four-game series. It’s the first time Toronto has posted back-to-back victories since Apr. 30-May 1.

Happ (8-3) held the Orioles to a pair of hits and an unearned run over a strong seven-inning performance.

“It’s a cool number, it’s a nice number that I’m proud of,” he said of the milestone win. “I’m going to enjoy it tonight and try to get (No.) 101 the next time.”

Ryan Tepera got the final four outs for his third save.

The Orioles took advantage of a Devon Travis error to get on the board in the second inning. The Toronto second baseman was low with a throw to first on a double-play attempt, allowing Danny Valencia to score.

Happ, who has been the lone rock in the Toronto rotation this season, was in form the rest of the way. He walked a pair and had three strikeouts over a 105-pitch outing.

“He just looks like he’s fearless out there,” Martin said. “He just believes that he can get anybody out and just attacks the zone. He does a good job of moving in and out and up and down.”

Martin got the green light on a 3-0 pitch from Andrew Cashner (2-8) for his sixth homer of the year.

Grichuk, coming off his first three-hit night as a Blue Jay, led off the fifth by taking a 1-1 pitch deep for his fourth home run of the season.

The Orioles fell to 9-25 on the road. Their .265 winning percentage away from home is the worst in the major leagues.

Cashner worked six innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

“The last two nights have been tough,” said Orioles right-fielder Craig Gentry. “We’re having a tough time getting run support for (the starters).”

Pillar’s homer was his sixth of the season. Aledmys Diaz chipped in with three hits and Teoscar Hernandez added a triple and a single as Toronto outhit Baltimore 13-5.

Announced attendance was 28,863 and the game took two hours 44 minutes to play.

Notes: It was Blue Jays Pride Night at Rogers Centre. The Forte Gay Men’s Chorus sang the national anthems. … The Blue Jays are expected to provide an update Saturday on the injury status of blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The double-A star had his sore left knee examined Friday in Dunedin. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have placed him on the seven-day disabled list… Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-5, 4.63).

Previous story
FC Edmonton returns, this time as a member of the Canadian Premier League

Just Posted

Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

WATCH: Red Deer Hospice moves forward with $5.2 million expansion

Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

CHICAGO — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer… Continue reading

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

Vatican seeks ‘courageous’ ideas to combat priest shortage

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican called Friday for courageous proposals to cope… Continue reading

Doug Ford to transition to power in Ontario over next three weeks

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he’s working with Ontario’s outgoing Liberals… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, roiling Trudeau’s Quebec summit

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump’s pitch to bring Russia back into… Continue reading

Saskatoon man calls for changes to assisted-dying law after wife’s death

David Dunn sat beside his wife, held her in his arms and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month